Bridge reopens after tractor breakdown

Photo: Richard Davison

Motorists faced delays heading in and out of Balclutha for a time today after a tractor broke down on the town's bridge over the Clutha River.

An Otago Daily Times reporter said it appeared the double-rear wheel tractor had clipped the State Highway 1 bridge while crossing it about 10.10am and had broken its rear axle.

Emergency services attended and arranged for the vehicle to be removed, during which time there was limited movement of traffic around the tractor.

In an update shortly before midday NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised that the road had been cleared and a temporary 30kmh speed restriction had been lifted.

The ODT reporter earlier said traffic had backed up for about a kilometre in both directions while the tractor was stuck on the bridge.

No injuries were reported.