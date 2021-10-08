Work on Beaumont bridge to start before end of year

Beaumont bridge. Photo: ODT files

Work on a the long-awaited new two lane Beaumont bridge is set to start before the end of the year.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced today a contract has been awarded to build the new, two-lane bridge over the Clutha River at Beaumont, part of State Highway 8.

Principal Project Manager for Waka Kotahi Colin MacKay said the $25 million construction contract has been awarded to Christchurch construction company HEB Construction.

The existing 137-year-old single lane, wrought iron bridge is one of a handful formed an important link on SH8 between Dunedin, Central Otago and Queenstown, Mr MacKay said.

‘‘However, it’s no longer suited to today’s higher traffic volumes, and the growing number of larger trucks using this highway.”

Waka Kotahi anticipated crews would start setting up on the new bridge site in the coming weeks with work expected to start on the bridge from the end of this year.

The aim was to have the ‘‘long awaited’’ bridge open in the second half of 2024.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan said he was pleased to see progress at the Beaumont bridge site.

“This is another key commitment to the Clutha District from Waka Kotahi and ensures greater access through to Central Otago with a bridge that is designed to meet modern requirements.”

The new bridge had been designed to meet expected traffic growth, including heavier trucks, and modern earthquake standards. After it opened, the historic one lane bridge would continue to serve the area by providing a link to the popular nearby Clutha Gold walking and cycling trail.

The new bridge will be a key contributor to creating a transport system for Otago and Clutha District that’s safe, resilient, meets current and future needs, and connects people, products and places,” says Mr MacKay.

At 195 metres long, the bridge would be formed by curved steel girders, supported by four piers and sit about 12 metres above the average river level.

Safety barriers will be fitted on the road approaches, with a two-metre wide walking and cycling pathway a feature of the bridge design.