South showcased in stunning time-lapse video

A five-year labour of love in some of the South Island's grandest landscapes has been compressed into a stunning four-minute time-lapse by a Cromwell photographer.

Stephen Patience is no stranger to long nights in the cold as he strives for the perfect sequence.

"While most are tucked up in bed, I’m out regularly capturing the night sky or a dramatic sunrise or sunset."

The footage for his latest production, Southern Splendour New Zealand, has been collected over the past five years in the southern South Island.

"Some are from Central Otago where the night skies are clear and long, others are in the Ashburton Lakes, Mackenzie and Fiordland.

"Some day-to-night clips involve well over 3000 individual frames where the camera goes for over 13 or so hours.

"Once I have the music, I lay out the sequences on a timeline and aim to match the scenes with changes in the music. That’s where the magic happens."

The production is dedicated to the memory of Vicky Bowman, "a good friend and landscape photographer from beautiful Central Otago who recently passed away due to cancer."