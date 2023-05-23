$8m in Govt funding to help Southland transition

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods. Photo: RNZ

The government has committed further funding to help Southland transition to a more resilient, sustainable economy.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced the $8 million boost for Southland's Just Transition at the Energy and Innovation Wānanga in Invercargill today.

The funding includes support for the region's startup and innovation ecosystem - COIN, aquaculture, Southland Engineering and Manufacturing Cluster, and its long term plan, Beyond 2025.

Woods said the boost would help to future-proof the region and reduce its reliance on the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Point.

In July 2020, the smelter's majority owner Rio Tinto announced its intentions to close the facility but the company has since signalled plans to keep it open for longer, causing uncertainty about its future.

"We're investing in projects identified through the just transition process, aimed at development of new industries and pathways for workers to make the shift to these new opportunities," Woods said.

"This funding will help create new industries, transition workers and support long-term planning for the region."

The announcement follows the 2023 Budget's commitment of up to $100 million to fund a green hydrogen consumption rebate.

"Southlanders have done a huge amount of work over the last two years to plan for the smelter's closure. I am thankful for the contributions of everyone who has participated in the Just Transition process so far."