Photo: Laura Smith

Two residential blocks in Invercargill were cordoned off this afternoon with several police cars blocking access.

A spokesman said officers were carrying out a warrant for arrest and members of the armed offenders squad (AOS) were called in as precaution.

The operation started at 3.30pm and an ambulance was at the scene.

A nearby resident said he saw a man hitting a horn repeatedly earlier in the day and broken glass by the house.

However, he did not know anything more.