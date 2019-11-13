Attempted murder charge follows shooting

Armed police stand outside a South City property in Invercargill Monday, where a man was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday evening. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

The subject of a police manhunt after a man was shot at in Invercargill has been remanded in custody.

Joel Maikara Amohanga (29) briefly appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday charged with attempted murder. It is alleged he shot at Kane Harris Joseph Johnston-Walters on Saturday.

Amohanga had what appeared to be an arm injury, and bruises and marks on his face, when he appeared in court.

Judge Russell Walker remanded Amohanga without plea until his next appearance on December 3.

The appearance followed an incident on Saturday in which police and the armed offenders squad were called to an address in Brown St, Strathern.

There, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Amohanga was arrested on Monday after a short car chase.

Acting area commander Southland Inspector Jon Bisset said a police officer who was knocked down by a fleeing vehicle during the pursuit was hospitalised.

A Southland Hospital spokeswoman said the victim remained in a serious but stable condition.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz