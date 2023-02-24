Big weekend for Otautau

Otautau Golf Club president Jack Haywood and committee member Judy Gimblett look forward to the club’s 100th anniversary celebrations this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The small rural town of Otautau will come to life at the weekend as two major events take place.

The Otautau Golf Club will celebrate 100 years of camaraderie and sportsmanship, starting today, and the Otautau Car Show will showcase cars of all shapes and sizes, colours and hues, and new and old tomorrow.

The Otautau Golf Club’s celebrations begin with a social gathering at the club house at 7pm today.

The formal celebrations will be held tomorrow and include a nine-hole game of golf, afternoon tea and a ceremonial cutting of the cake at 3pm, as well as dinner at the Otautau Sports Complex at 6pm.

On Sunday, another game of golf will be held at 11.30am and a barbecue will wrap up the celebrations.

Committee member Judy Gimblett said club members were looking forward to the centennial, with more than 150 registered to attend.

The Otautau Car Show will be held at Holt Park from 10am-3pm. It has previously attracted up to 400 attendees, some travelling

from Dunedin and Cromwell to take part.

Organiser Colin Lawry said the event would be a great family day out with cars on display, entertainment, music and stalls.

"It’s a good day to show off your wheels, and meet and greet other like-minded people."

People can enter their cars in the competitions and vie for a title in the categories of people’s choice award, best original, best modified, best restoration and best custom artwork.

He believed it was important for the event to run as it was by the community, for the community.

All funds raised are used to fund other community events.

"Without these kind of events happening around the district people don’t get out and meet other people, and it is also a local fundraiser for local clubs as well — everyone enjoys the show."

