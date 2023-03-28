Blaze in large hedge in Southland

Fire crews were called after a large hedge of gum trees caught alight in Southland yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to the blaze in Old Dunedin Rd at Dacre about 7.25pm.

A crew from Edendale and a tanker from Invercargill attended and on arrival discovered a 40m gum tree hedge on fire, the spokesman said.

A second alarm was called and another appliance from Invercargill and a tanker from Wyndham responded.

There were about five or six patches of fire involving multiple rubbish heaps, one of which was threatening another hedge.

Firefighters extinguished the fires and left the scene in the hands of the owner, the spokesman said.