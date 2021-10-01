Friday, 1 October 2021

Updated 12.15 pm

Boat saved from garage fire in Southland

    By Daisy Hudson
    A double garage has been badly damaged in a fire in Mandeville, near Gore, this morning.

    Three fire appliances and two tankers went to the fire at the back of a property on State Highway 94 about 10.30am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said. 

    A boat inside the garage was saved from the blaze but many other contents were damaged. The garage itself is still standing.

    The fire was quickly brought under control by crews from Riversdale and Gore, Riversdale fire chief Michael Stevenson said.

