Body found in car in Southland river

Police divers have this afternoon found the body of a female driver in a car which crashed into a Southland river late last night.

A police spokesman said the vehicle crashed through a bridge barrier on Ferry Rd, near Invercargill, and plunged into the Oreti River.

The crash was reported to emergency services about 11.30pm.

The spokesman said police divers found the body in the submerged car about 5pm today.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Ferry Rd was closed between Staunton and Waimatuku Bush Rds since and diversions remain in place.