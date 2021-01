A car and truck have collided in Invercargill this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a crash in Spey St at 4.05pm.

A car and a truck collided in Spey St in Invercargill. Photo: Laura Smith

A car and truck had crashed, and the car had also hit a power pole. All occupants were out of the car, she said.

A police spokeswoman said both vehicles had left the scene by 4.40pm and an ambulance was not required.