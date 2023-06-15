Car goes up in flames on driveway

Photo: Luisa Girao

Fire crews responded after a car went up in flames on an Invercargill driveway this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of a car on fire around 9am in Myross Bush.

One fire engine from Invercargill station and another one from Kingswell station responded, he said.

When the crews arrived there they found the car fire well-involved.

"It wasn't threatening the property.''

St John Ambulance also attended the scene as one person was treated after suspected smoke inhalation.

Crews were working with a fire investigator to understand what caused the fire, he said.