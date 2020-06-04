Thursday, 4 June 2020

Carrots turn side of Southland highway orange

    By James Hall
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Hundreds of carrots line the Waipahi Highway in Southland after a truck lost its load yesterday. Photo: NZ Police
    Hundreds of carrots line the Waipahi Highway in Southland after a truck lost its load yesterday. Photo: NZ Police
    It has long been said that eating carrots helps improve your eyesight. But you would be forgiven for thinking you were seeing things if you drove the Waipahi Highway in the last 12 hours or so.

    One motorist sent a video to the Otago Daily Times this morning showing hundreds of carrots lining the highway.

    Police said they received a report yesterday at about 12.15pm of a truck losing its load on State Highway 1 between Gore and Clinton, near the settlement of Arthurton.

    "There were a lot of carrots strewn on the road," a police spokeswoman said.

    The road was closed for a short time while it was cleaned up, she said.

    However motorists today said that even though the road was clear, there were still hundreds of the orange vegetable lining the highway.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter