Emergency services clear the scene of a crash outside the Invercargill Fire and Ambulance Centre. Photo: Laura Smith

An accident has occurred in Invercargill, in what could possibly be described as the safest place to have one.

Police have been called to a one vehicle incident outside the Invercargill Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance building on Jed St.

A police spokeswoman said a tow truck has been called to take the car away.

A reporter who arrived at the scene at 1.30pm said fire crews were clearing the street of debris and had finished by 1.40pm.

No further details were available.