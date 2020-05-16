Saturday, 16 May 2020

Crews battle blaze for 3 hours

    By Luisa Girao
    It took almost three hours for firefighters to extinguish a house fire in Bluff yesterday.

    Emergency services were called to Elizabeth St at 8.04am after reports of smoke coming from the roof of a dwelling.

    Two crews from Bluff found the single-storey house "well ablaze" and called for backup.

    Five fire trucks and about 10 firefighters helped to put out the fire.

    Bluff Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Paul Taylor said no-one was in the house at the time.

    "The fire extensively damaged the house, especially the roof," he said.

    Two fire investigators were at the scene.

