'Delicate' rescue after crash through fence in Southland

    Firefighters undertook delicate work to free a motorist with head injuries from a damaged vehicle after a car pulling a trailer went through a fence on State Highway 98 in Southland. 

    Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances from Invercargill were sent to the crash site, also known as the Rakahouka-Hedgehope Rd, about 20km west of Edendale after being alerted at 2.06pm today, a Fenz spokesman said.

    Firefighters had worked ‘‘very delicately’’ and had had to be careful to avoid causing any further injury while helping the man from the crashed car, the spokesman said.

    The man was kept stable before being transferred by ambulance to Southland Hospital.

    St John said he suffered moderate injuries.

    No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

