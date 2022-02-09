Drink-driver breached prison release conditions

A woman with an extensive drink-driving record told police she had not consumed any alcohol on the day she narrowly missed hitting a concrete lamp post.

Angela Rosalie Jean Carey (42) recorded a breath alcohol level of 1448mcg on December 16 last year, after police were called by a member of the public who had witnessed her driving towards Gore.

Police confirmed at the time of the incident she had driven from Dunedin on the day she offended.

On February 25, 2021, Carey was indefinitely disqualified from driving.

Last April, Carey was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court to 14 months’ jail after the car she was driving on October 9, 2020, ended up in Otago Harbour after she said she swerved to avoid ducks.

On that occasion she blew 1075mcg.

She was still subject to prison release conditions when the Gore incident occurred.

The summary of facts says Carey crossed the northbound lane at Charlton Rd, narrowly missing the lamp post.

"Police arrived and located the defendant in a nearby industrial property," the statement says.

At first she refused a breath test and was arrested for failing to accompany a police officer.

A breath test was subsequently taken at the Gore police station where Carey blew more than three times the legal limit, thus breaching her prison release conditions by consuming alcohol.

‘‘The defendant stated she had not consumed any alcohol, she wanted to go and see her friend and just wanted to go home,’’ the summary says.

Defence counsel Tanya Surrey said Carey had requested an alcohol and drug report be directed by his honour in the hope she would receive an electronically monitored sentence in an alcohol rehabilitation facility.

She was remanded in custody to appear in the Gore District Court for sentence on April 13.