Friday, 25 September 2020

Driver flees after crash in Invercargill

    By Karen Pasco
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The car involved in a two vehicle crash near the corner of Dee and Herbert Sts in Invercargill....
    The car involved in a two vehicle crash near the corner of Dee and Herbert Sts in Invercargill. Photo: Laura Smith
    A driver went on the run after the vehicle they were in was involved in a two-car crash in Invercargill this afternoon.

    Police were called to the incident which happened near the corner of Dee and Herbert Sts about 4.30pm.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed there were no injuries but a person had fled the scene.

