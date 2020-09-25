Driver flees after crash in Invercargill

The car involved in a two vehicle crash near the corner of Dee and Herbert Sts in Invercargill. Photo: Laura Smith

A driver went on the run after the vehicle they were in was involved in a two-car crash in Invercargill this afternoon.

Police were called to the incident which happened near the corner of Dee and Herbert Sts about 4.30pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were no injuries but a person had fled the scene.