Full list of Invercargill council candidates released

File photo: Matthew Rosenberg

The nomination period for the 2022 local body elections has closed with 43 council and mayoral candidates putting their hand up to stand for Invercargill City Council.

Elections for the Invercargill City Council, the Bluff Community Board and the Invercargill Licensing Trust will be held in October this year.

Council deputy electoral officer and manager governance and legal Michael Morris said the end of the nomination period signalled the beginning of a busy time for both hopefuls and voters.

“The voting period begins on Friday, September 16 and ends on Saturday, October 8 at midday,” Mr Morris said.

“Now is the time for voters to look out for lots of information about candidates and different events being held so they can be informed and make a decision on who you want to represent you, the city and Bluff.”

Candidates for mayor:

Noel Peterson

Nobby Clark

Ria Bond

Tom Morton

Darren Ludlow

Stevey Chernishov

Toni Biddle

Tim Shadbolt

Marcus Lush

Jacqueline Walter

Candidates for council:

Noel Peterson

Tom Morton

Ria Bond

Tom Campbell

Trish Boyle

Bevan Smith

Malcolm Loan

David Pottinger

Lisa Tou-McNaughton

Darren Ludlow

Alex Crackett

Peter Kett

David Loudon

Lesley Soper

Allan Arnold

Kerry Hapuku

Ian Pottinger

Rebecca Amundsen

Barry Stewart

Grant Dermody

Kevin Mulrooney

Graham Lewis

Terry King

Karl Herman

Tim Shadbolt

Kevin Brown

Ian Edwards

Rick Morrell

Nigel Skelt

Francine Knowles

Eddie Blackburn

Peter Marshall

Dene Allen

Kari Graber

Bluff Community Board:

Ray Fife

Rach Bailey

Justin Sutherland

Monica Toretto

Tammi Topi

Marc Jarvis

Terina Stockwell

Murray Christensen

Sam Graham

Lyn Moore

Miguel Fernandez

Invercargill Licensing Trust:

Paddy O’Brien

Reece McDonald

Graham Hawkes

Mark Billcliff

Kirsten Diack

Sean Bellew

Suzanne Prentice

Sheree Carey

Louise Evans

Angela Newell

Mike Sanford

Nigel Low