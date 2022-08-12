Friday, 12 August 2022

Full list of Invercargill council candidates released

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    An aerial shot of Invercargill. Southland’s drop on the economic scoreboard was largely driven by...
    File photo: Matthew Rosenberg
    The nomination period for the 2022 local body elections has closed with 43 council and mayoral candidates putting their hand up to stand for Invercargill City Council.

    Elections for the Invercargill City Council, the Bluff Community Board and the Invercargill Licensing Trust will be held in October this year.

    Council deputy electoral officer and manager governance and legal Michael Morris said the end of the nomination period signalled the beginning of a busy time for both hopefuls and voters.

    “The voting period begins on Friday, September 16 and ends on Saturday, October 8 at midday,” Mr Morris said.

    “Now is the time for voters to look out for lots of information about candidates and different events being held so they can be informed and make a decision on who you want to represent you, the city and Bluff.”

    Candidates for mayor:

    Noel Peterson
    Nobby Clark
    Ria Bond
    Tom Morton
    Darren Ludlow
    Stevey Chernishov
    Toni Biddle
    Tim Shadbolt
    Marcus Lush
    Jacqueline Walter

    Candidates for council:

    Noel Peterson
    Tom Morton
    Ria Bond
    Tom Campbell
    Trish Boyle
    Bevan Smith
    Malcolm Loan
    David Pottinger
    Lisa Tou-McNaughton
    Darren Ludlow
    Alex Crackett
    Peter Kett
    David Loudon
    Lesley Soper
    Allan Arnold
    Kerry Hapuku
    Ian Pottinger
    Rebecca Amundsen
    Barry Stewart
    Grant Dermody
    Kevin Mulrooney
    Graham Lewis
    Terry King
    Karl Herman
    Tim Shadbolt
    Kevin Brown
    Ian Edwards
    Rick Morrell
    Nigel Skelt
    Francine Knowles

    Eddie Blackburn

    Peter Marshall
    Dene Allen
    Kari Graber

    Bluff Community Board:

    Ray Fife
    Rach Bailey
    Justin Sutherland
    Monica Toretto
    Tammi Topi
    Marc Jarvis
    Terina Stockwell
    Murray Christensen
    Sam Graham
    Lyn Moore
    Miguel Fernandez

    Invercargill Licensing Trust:

    Paddy O’Brien
    Reece McDonald
    Graham Hawkes
    Mark Billcliff
    Kirsten Diack
    Sean Bellew
    Suzanne Prentice
    Sheree Carey
    Louise Evans
    Angela Newell
    Mike Sanford
    Nigel Low

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter