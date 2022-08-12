Full list of Invercargill council candidates released

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Elections for the Invercargill City Council, the Bluff Community Board and the Invercargill Licensing Trust will be held in October this year.
Council deputy electoral officer and manager governance and legal Michael Morris said the end of the nomination period signalled the beginning of a busy time for both hopefuls and voters.
“The voting period begins on Friday, September 16 and ends on Saturday, October 8 at midday,” Mr Morris said.
“Now is the time for voters to look out for lots of information about candidates and different events being held so they can be informed and make a decision on who you want to represent you, the city and Bluff.”
Candidates for mayor:
Noel Peterson
Nobby Clark
Ria Bond
Tom Morton
Darren Ludlow
Stevey Chernishov
Toni Biddle
Tim Shadbolt
Marcus Lush
Jacqueline Walter
Candidates for council:
Noel Peterson
Tom Morton
Ria Bond
Tom Campbell
Trish Boyle
Bevan Smith
Malcolm Loan
David Pottinger
Lisa Tou-McNaughton
Darren Ludlow
Alex Crackett
Peter Kett
David Loudon
Lesley Soper
Allan Arnold
Kerry Hapuku
Ian Pottinger
Rebecca Amundsen
Barry Stewart
Grant Dermody
Kevin Mulrooney
Graham Lewis
Terry King
Karl Herman
Tim Shadbolt
Kevin Brown
Ian Edwards
Rick Morrell
Nigel Skelt
Francine Knowles
Eddie Blackburn
Peter Marshall
Dene Allen
Kari Graber
Bluff Community Board:
Ray Fife
Rach Bailey
Justin Sutherland
Monica Toretto
Tammi Topi
Marc Jarvis
Terina Stockwell
Murray Christensen
Sam Graham
Lyn Moore
Miguel Fernandez
Invercargill Licensing Trust:
Paddy O’Brien
Reece McDonald
Graham Hawkes
Mark Billcliff
Kirsten Diack
Sean Bellew
Suzanne Prentice
Sheree Carey
Louise Evans
Angela Newell
Mike Sanford
Nigel Low