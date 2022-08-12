Dunedin council nominations finalised

File photo: ODT

The full list of candidates for Dunedin's mayoralty, city council and community boards has been released with 11 people putting their name forward for mayor.

There are 39 nominations for city council, up from 37 at the last local body elections in 2019.

Voting papers and candidate information will be sent out from September 16 and voting closes on October 8.

Full coverage of the election race will be in tomorrow's ODT.

Mayoralty candidates

Bill Acklin (Independent)

Sophie Barker (Independent)

Jett Groshinski (Independent)

Aaron Hawkins (Green Ōtepoti)

Carmen Houlahan (Independent)

Mandy Mayhem-Bullock

David Joseph Milne

Jules Radich (Team Dunedin)

Richard Seager (Southern Independents)

Pamela Taylor (Independent)

Lee Vandervis (Independent)

Council - At Large

Bill Acklin (Independent)

Sophie Barker (Independent)

Peter Barron (Independent)

David Benson-Pope (Independent)

Joy Davis (Labour Party)

Rachel Elder (Independent)

Christine Garey (Independent)

Kevin Gilbert (Team Dunedin)

Nathan Gordon

Jett Groshinski (Independent)

Doug Hall Jr (Independent)

Chriss Hamilton

Carmen Houlahan (Independent)

Veronica Jackman

Marita Johnson (Independent)

Richard Knights (Independent)

Marie Laufiso (Green Ōtepoti)

Michael Lee (Independent)

Cherry Lucas (Independent)

Mandy Mayhem-Bullock

Chris McBride (Independent)

Robyn McLean (Independent)

Bruce Mitchell

Malcolm Moncrief-Spittle (Independent pro-freedom jedi warrior)

Cheryl May Neill (Team Dunedin)

Jim O'Malley (Independent)

Jules Radich (Team Dunedin)

Lynnette Scott (Team Dunedin)

Randal Scott

Richard Seager (Southern Independents)

David Smith (Independent)

Callum Steele (Team Dunedin)

Pamela Taylor (Independent)

Lee Vandervis (Independent)

Vick Veera (Independent)

Rob Waide (Independent)

Steve Walker (Labour Party)

Brent Weatherall (Team Dunedin)

Andrew Whiley (Team Dunedin)

Strath Taieri Community Board

Annie Frances Duncan (Independent)

Cynthia Flanagan

David R Frew

Terina Geddes

Shane Loader

Tony Markham

Sarah McCrorie

Leigh Overton

Sheila Ramsay (Independent)

Robin Thomas

Barry Williams

Anna Wilson

Waikouaiti Coast Community Board

Andy Barratt

Sonya Billyard

Mark Brown

Damon Campbell

Callum Marshall

Chris McBride (Independent)

Alasdair Morrison

Geraldine Tait

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board

Kathryn Anderson

Tracy Cameron(Independent)

Roseanne Dee

Martin Dillon (Independent)

Regan Horrell

Dean McAlwee

Trish McCarthy

Brian Miller

Brian Peat (Independent)

Andrew Sims

Jennifer Thomas

Vick Veera

Kimberlee Wallace (Independent)

Saddle Hill Community Board

Pim Allan

Tracey Boereboom

Christina McBratney

Keith McFadyen

John Moyle (Independent)

Vianney Santagati

Scott Weatherall

Paul Weir

West Harbour Community Board

Barbara Anderson (Independent)

Duncan Eddy

Kristina Goldsmith

Jarrod Hodson

Veronica Jackman

Jodyanne Kirkwood

Ange McErlane

Chelsea McGaw

Simone Montgomer (Independent)

Mel Orchard

Marian Poole

Jacque Rushton

Wayne Sefton (Blackdog)

Steve Taylor

Antonia Wood

Anita Zainey

Otago Peninsula Community Board

Warren Chambers

Elliot Dixon

Lox Kellas

Stacey Kokaua-Balfour

Hoani Langsbury (Independent)

Amanda McLean (Independent)

Morgan Meyers

Nicola Morand

Cheryl May Neill

Paul Pope

Edna Stevenson

Nadia Wesley-Smith