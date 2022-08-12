Friday, 12 August 2022

Dunedin council nominations finalised

    The full list of candidates for Dunedin's mayoralty, city council and community boards has been released with 11 people putting their name forward for mayor. 

    There are 39 nominations for city council, up from 37 at the last local body elections in 2019. 

    Voting papers and candidate information will be sent out from September 16 and voting closes on October 8.  

    Full coverage of the election race will be in tomorrow's ODT

    Mayoralty candidates 

    Bill Acklin (Independent)
    Sophie Barker (Independent)
    Jett Groshinski (Independent)
    Aaron Hawkins (Green Ōtepoti)
    Carmen Houlahan (Independent)
    Mandy Mayhem-Bullock
    David Joseph Milne
    Jules Radich (Team Dunedin)
    Richard Seager (Southern Independents)
    Pamela Taylor (Independent)
    Lee Vandervis (Independent)

    Council - At Large

    Bill Acklin (Independent)
    Sophie Barker (Independent)
    Peter Barron (Independent)
    David Benson-Pope (Independent)
    Joy Davis (Labour Party)
    Rachel Elder (Independent)
    Christine Garey (Independent)
    Kevin Gilbert (Team Dunedin)
    Nathan Gordon
    Jett Groshinski (Independent)
    Doug Hall Jr (Independent)
    Chriss Hamilton
    Carmen Houlahan (Independent)
    Veronica Jackman
    Marita Johnson (Independent)
    Richard Knights (Independent)
    Marie Laufiso (Green Ōtepoti)
    Michael Lee (Independent)
    Cherry Lucas (Independent)
    Mandy Mayhem-Bullock
    Chris McBride (Independent)
    Robyn McLean (Independent)
    Bruce Mitchell
    Malcolm Moncrief-Spittle (Independent pro-freedom jedi warrior)
    Cheryl May Neill (Team Dunedin)
    Jim O'Malley (Independent)
    Jules Radich (Team Dunedin)
    Lynnette Scott (Team Dunedin)
    Randal Scott
    Richard Seager (Southern Independents)
    David Smith (Independent)
    Callum Steele (Team Dunedin)
    Pamela Taylor (Independent)
    Lee Vandervis (Independent)
    Vick Veera (Independent)
    Rob Waide (Independent)
    Steve Walker (Labour Party)
    Brent Weatherall (Team Dunedin)
    Andrew Whiley (Team Dunedin)

    Strath Taieri Community Board

    Annie Frances Duncan (Independent)
    Cynthia Flanagan
    David R Frew
    Terina Geddes
    Shane Loader
    Tony Markham
    Sarah McCrorie
    Leigh Overton
    Sheila Ramsay (Independent)
    Robin Thomas
    Barry Williams
    Anna Wilson

    Waikouaiti Coast Community Board

    Andy Barratt
    Sonya Billyard
    Mark Brown
    Damon Campbell
    Callum Marshall
    Chris McBride (Independent)
    Alasdair Morrison
    Geraldine Tait

    Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board

    Kathryn Anderson
    Tracy Cameron(Independent)
    Roseanne Dee
    Martin Dillon (Independent)
    Regan Horrell
    Dean McAlwee
    Trish McCarthy
    Brian Miller
    Brian Peat (Independent)
    Andrew Sims 
    Jennifer Thomas
    Vick Veera
    Kimberlee Wallace (Independent)

    Saddle Hill Community Board

    Pim Allan
    Tracey Boereboom
    Christina McBratney
    Keith McFadyen
    John Moyle (Independent)
    Vianney Santagati
    Scott Weatherall
    Paul Weir

    West Harbour Community Board

    Barbara Anderson (Independent)
    Duncan Eddy
    Kristina Goldsmith
    Jarrod Hodson
    Veronica Jackman
    Jodyanne Kirkwood 
    Ange McErlane
    Chelsea McGaw
    Simone Montgomer (Independent)
    Mel Orchard
    Marian Poole 
    Jacque Rushton
    Wayne Sefton (Blackdog)
    Steve Taylor
    Antonia Wood 
    Anita Zainey

    Otago Peninsula Community Board

    Warren Chambers
    Elliot Dixon
    Lox Kellas
    Stacey Kokaua-Balfour
    Hoani Langsbury (Independent)
    Amanda McLean (Independent)
    Morgan Meyers
    Nicola Morand
    Cheryl May Neill 
    Paul Pope
    Edna Stevenson
    Nadia Wesley-Smith

     

