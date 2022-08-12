Dunedin council nominations finalised

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There are 39 nominations for city council, up from 37 at the last local body elections in 2019.
Voting papers and candidate information will be sent out from September 16 and voting closes on October 8.
Full coverage of the election race will be in tomorrow's ODT.
Mayoralty candidates
Bill Acklin (Independent)
Sophie Barker (Independent)
Jett Groshinski (Independent)
Aaron Hawkins (Green Ōtepoti)
Carmen Houlahan (Independent)
Mandy Mayhem-Bullock
David Joseph Milne
Jules Radich (Team Dunedin)
Richard Seager (Southern Independents)
Pamela Taylor (Independent)
Lee Vandervis (Independent)
Council - At Large
Bill Acklin (Independent)
Sophie Barker (Independent)
Peter Barron (Independent)
David Benson-Pope (Independent)
Joy Davis (Labour Party)
Rachel Elder (Independent)
Christine Garey (Independent)
Kevin Gilbert (Team Dunedin)
Nathan Gordon
Jett Groshinski (Independent)
Doug Hall Jr (Independent)
Chriss Hamilton
Carmen Houlahan (Independent)
Veronica Jackman
Marita Johnson (Independent)
Richard Knights (Independent)
Marie Laufiso (Green Ōtepoti)
Michael Lee (Independent)
Cherry Lucas (Independent)
Mandy Mayhem-Bullock
Chris McBride (Independent)
Robyn McLean (Independent)
Bruce Mitchell
Malcolm Moncrief-Spittle (Independent pro-freedom jedi warrior)
Cheryl May Neill (Team Dunedin)
Jim O'Malley (Independent)
Jules Radich (Team Dunedin)
Lynnette Scott (Team Dunedin)
Randal Scott
Richard Seager (Southern Independents)
David Smith (Independent)
Callum Steele (Team Dunedin)
Pamela Taylor (Independent)
Lee Vandervis (Independent)
Vick Veera (Independent)
Rob Waide (Independent)
Steve Walker (Labour Party)
Brent Weatherall (Team Dunedin)
Andrew Whiley (Team Dunedin)
Strath Taieri Community Board
Annie Frances Duncan (Independent)
Cynthia Flanagan
David R Frew
Terina Geddes
Shane Loader
Tony Markham
Sarah McCrorie
Leigh Overton
Sheila Ramsay (Independent)
Robin Thomas
Barry Williams
Anna Wilson
Waikouaiti Coast Community Board
Andy Barratt
Sonya Billyard
Mark Brown
Damon Campbell
Callum Marshall
Chris McBride (Independent)
Alasdair Morrison
Geraldine Tait
Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board
Kathryn Anderson
Tracy Cameron(Independent)
Roseanne Dee
Martin Dillon (Independent)
Regan Horrell
Dean McAlwee
Trish McCarthy
Brian Miller
Brian Peat (Independent)
Andrew Sims
Jennifer Thomas
Vick Veera
Kimberlee Wallace (Independent)
Saddle Hill Community Board
Pim Allan
Tracey Boereboom
Christina McBratney
Keith McFadyen
John Moyle (Independent)
Vianney Santagati
Scott Weatherall
Paul Weir
West Harbour Community Board
Barbara Anderson (Independent)
Duncan Eddy
Kristina Goldsmith
Jarrod Hodson
Veronica Jackman
Jodyanne Kirkwood
Ange McErlane
Chelsea McGaw
Simone Montgomer (Independent)
Mel Orchard
Marian Poole
Jacque Rushton
Wayne Sefton (Blackdog)
Steve Taylor
Antonia Wood
Anita Zainey
Otago Peninsula Community Board
Warren Chambers
Elliot Dixon
Lox Kellas
Stacey Kokaua-Balfour
Hoani Langsbury (Independent)
Amanda McLean (Independent)
Morgan Meyers
Nicola Morand
Cheryl May Neill
Paul Pope
Edna Stevenson
Nadia Wesley-Smith