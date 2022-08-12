Candidates for Gore District Council

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At the close of nominations today there were sufficient nominations to require an election for the mayoralty, the Gore ward, District-wide and the Mataura Community Board.
Incumbent Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks is seeking re-election for his seventh term as mayor. Also running for the mayoralty is first time candidate Ben Bell.
In the Gore ward there are nine nominations for the five seats. Four of those are sitting councillors.
Mayoralty candidates
Ben Bell (Team Hokonui)
Tracy Hicks
Gore Ward
Glenys Dickson
Nick Grant
Bret Highsted
Robert (Caveman) McKenzie (Team Hokonui)
Paul McPhail
Stephen McStay
Bronwyn Reid
Janeen Reti (Team Hokonui)
Reuben Turipa
District-wide
Liz Adams-Gray
Steven Boko Dixon
Keith Hovell (Positive Change)
Richard McPhail
Joe Stringer (Team Hokonui)
Waikaka ward
John Gardyne
Kaiwera-Waimumu ward
Stewart MacDonell
Mataura ward
Neville Phillips
Mataura Community Board
Gina Adcock
Nicky Coats
Steve Boko Dixon
Darren Matahiki
Matu-Taera
Tanya Rowling
Melissa Storer
Colleen Te Au
Laurel Turnbull
Constance Waihape
Mataura Licensing Trust
Ward 1 Tapanui
Horace McAuley
Ward 2 Gore
Jimmy Allison
Bryan Bunny Burgess
Alan Byrne
Craig Marshall
Ward 3 Mataura
Brendon (Moe) Murray
Colleen Te Au
Ward 4 Rural
Vince Aynsley
Ward 5 Edendale
Jeannine Cunningham
Ward 6 Wyndham
Marc Robertson
Ward 7 Tokanui
Todd Lyders
Gore & Districts Health Inc
Gore ward
Peter Alexander Grant
Rebecca Tayler
Clutha Ward
Cecil Crawford
Southland Ward
No nominations have yet been received