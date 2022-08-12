Friday, 12 August 2022

Candidates for Gore District Council

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Events in Southland, Waikato and the Far North have been cancelled following advice from police....
    Photo: Wikimedia commons
    While some councils in New Zealand have been struggling for candidates for this year’s local body elections, the Gore District Council is not one of them.

    At the close of nominations today there were sufficient nominations to require an election for the mayoralty, the Gore ward, District-wide and the Mataura Community Board.

    Incumbent Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks is seeking re-election for his seventh term as mayor. Also running for the mayoralty is first time candidate Ben Bell.

    In the Gore ward there are nine nominations for the five seats. Four of those are sitting councillors.

    Mayoralty candidates

    Ben Bell (Team Hokonui) 
    Tracy Hicks

    Gore Ward

    Glenys Dickson 
    Nick Grant 
    Bret Highsted 
    Robert (Caveman) McKenzie (Team Hokonui) 
    Paul McPhail 
    Stephen McStay 
    Bronwyn Reid 
    Janeen Reti (Team Hokonui) 
    Reuben Turipa 

    District-wide

    Liz Adams-Gray 
    Steven Boko Dixon 
    Keith Hovell (Positive Change) 
    Richard McPhail 
    Joe Stringer (Team Hokonui) 

    Waikaka ward 

    John Gardyne 

    Kaiwera-Waimumu ward

    Stewart MacDonell 

    Mataura ward

    Neville Phillips 

    Mataura Community Board 

    Gina Adcock 
    Nicky Coats 
    Steve Boko Dixon 
    Darren Matahiki 
    Matu-Taera 
    Tanya Rowling 
    Melissa Storer
    Colleen Te Au 
    Laurel Turnbull 
    Constance Waihape 

    Mataura Licensing Trust

    Ward 1 Tapanui 

    Horace McAuley 

    Ward 2 Gore

    Jimmy Allison 
    Bryan Bunny Burgess 
    Alan Byrne 
    Craig Marshall 

    Ward 3 Mataura

    Brendon (Moe) Murray 
    Colleen Te Au 

    Ward 4 Rural

    Vince Aynsley 

    Ward 5 Edendale

    Jeannine Cunningham 

    Ward 6 Wyndham

    Marc Robertson 

    Ward 7 Tokanui

    Todd Lyders 

    Gore & Districts Health Inc

    Gore ward 

    Peter Alexander Grant

    Rebecca Tayler

    Clutha Ward

    Cecil Crawford

    Southland Ward

    No nominations have yet been received

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter