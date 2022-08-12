Candidates for Gore District Council

Photo: Wikimedia commons

While some councils in New Zealand have been struggling for candidates for this year’s local body elections, the Gore District Council is not one of them.

At the close of nominations today there were sufficient nominations to require an election for the mayoralty, the Gore ward, District-wide and the Mataura Community Board.

Incumbent Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks is seeking re-election for his seventh term as mayor. Also running for the mayoralty is first time candidate Ben Bell.

In the Gore ward there are nine nominations for the five seats. Four of those are sitting councillors.

Mayoralty candidates

Ben Bell (Team Hokonui)

Tracy Hicks

Gore Ward

Glenys Dickson

Nick Grant

Bret Highsted

Robert (Caveman) McKenzie (Team Hokonui)

Paul McPhail

Stephen McStay

Bronwyn Reid

Janeen Reti (Team Hokonui)

Reuben Turipa

District-wide

Liz Adams-Gray

Steven Boko Dixon

Keith Hovell (Positive Change)

Richard McPhail

Joe Stringer (Team Hokonui)

Waikaka ward

John Gardyne

Kaiwera-Waimumu ward

Stewart MacDonell

Mataura ward

Neville Phillips

Mataura Community Board

Gina Adcock

Nicky Coats

Steve Boko Dixon

Darren Matahiki

Matu-Taera

Tanya Rowling

Melissa Storer

Colleen Te Au

Laurel Turnbull

Constance Waihape

Mataura Licensing Trust

Ward 1 Tapanui

Horace McAuley

Ward 2 Gore

Jimmy Allison

Bryan Bunny Burgess

Alan Byrne

Craig Marshall

Ward 3 Mataura

Brendon (Moe) Murray

Colleen Te Au

Ward 4 Rural

Vince Aynsley

Ward 5 Edendale

Jeannine Cunningham

Ward 6 Wyndham

Marc Robertson

Ward 7 Tokanui

Todd Lyders

Gore & Districts Health Inc

Gore ward

Peter Alexander Grant

Rebecca Tayler

Clutha Ward

Cecil Crawford

Southland Ward

No nominations have yet been received