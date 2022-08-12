QLDC nominations close with six vying for mayor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Every seat will be contested in the elections following a surge in nominations in the final two days.
QLDC’s electoral officer Jane Robertson said she had a busy morning dealing with the last-minute rush of nominations.
“We now have plenty of candidates and that’s really pleasing.”
Ms Robertson said the focus would now be on encouraging people to vote with a big campaign by QLDC kicking off soon, including a competition for young adults to design a poster to increase voter participation.
“We strongly encourage people to learn about the different candidates and what they stand for. There are upcoming candidate debates, hosted by organisations such as Ignite Wānaka and the Queenstown Chamber of Commerce," she said.
Voting papers will be sent out in mid-September for their return by Saturday October 8.
Special votes are available to people who are not enrolled but qualify to vote, for people who did not receive voting papers in the mail, or whose papers have been spoilt or damaged, and for those whose name appears on the unpublished electoral roll.
A person can make a special vote by popping into the QLDC Wānaka office at 47 Ardmore Street, or the Queenstown office at 10 Gorge Road between Friday September 16 and Saturday October 8.
Mayoralty candidates
Alistair Angus
John Mitchell
Glyn Lewers
Daniel Shand
Neeta Shetty
Olivia Wensley
Council candidates
Arrowtown-Kawarau ward
Daniel Duvnjak
Craig Ferguson
Lisa Guy
Nellie Hunter
Neeta Shetty
Melissa White
Queenstown-Whakatipu ward
Gavin Bartlett
Stephen
Chernishov
Anton Dorner
Nicolette Glading
Peter Newport
Claire Turnham
Mary Weston
Esther Whitehead
Matthew Wong
Wanaka-Upper Clutha ward
Barry Bruce
Oliver Burke
Lyal Cocks
Ross McCarthy
Daniel Shand
Quentin Smith
Cody Tucker
John Wellington
Wanaka-Upper Clutha Community Board
Barry Bruce
Lyal Cocks
Christopher Hadfield
Emily Hay
Linda Joll
Simon Telfer
John Wellington
Central Otago Health Inc
Ward of Wanaka-Upper Clutha
Richard (Leigh) Overton