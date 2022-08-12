QLDC nominations close with six vying for mayor

File photo: Getty Images

Nominations for positions at Queenstown Lakes District Council have closed today with a crowded field vying to replace outgoing mayor Jim Boult.

Every seat will be contested in the elections following a surge in nominations in the final two days.

QLDC’s electoral officer Jane Robertson said she had a busy morning dealing with the last-minute rush of nominations.

“We now have plenty of candidates and that’s really pleasing.”

Ms Robertson said the focus would now be on encouraging people to vote with a big campaign by QLDC kicking off soon, including a competition for young adults to design a poster to increase voter participation.

“We strongly encourage people to learn about the different candidates and what they stand for. There are upcoming candidate debates, hosted by organisations such as Ignite Wānaka and the Queenstown Chamber of Commerce," she said.

Voting papers will be sent out in mid-September for their return by Saturday October 8.

Special votes are available to people who are not enrolled but qualify to vote, for people who did not receive voting papers in the mail, or whose papers have been spoilt or damaged, and for those whose name appears on the unpublished electoral roll.

A person can make a special vote by popping into the QLDC Wānaka office at 47 Ardmore Street, or the Queenstown office at 10 Gorge Road between Friday September 16 and Saturday October 8.

Mayoralty candidates

Alistair Angus

John Mitchell

Glyn Lewers

Daniel Shand

Neeta Shetty

Olivia Wensley

Council candidates

Arrowtown-Kawarau ward

Daniel Duvnjak

Craig Ferguson

Lisa Guy

Nellie Hunter

Neeta Shetty

Melissa White

Queenstown-Whakatipu ward

Gavin Bartlett

Stephen

Chernishov

Anton Dorner

Nicolette Glading

Peter Newport

Claire Turnham

Mary Weston

Esther Whitehead

Matthew Wong

Wanaka-Upper Clutha ward

Barry Bruce

Oliver Burke

Lyal Cocks

Ross McCarthy

Daniel Shand

Quentin Smith

Cody Tucker

John Wellington

Wanaka-Upper Clutha Community Board

Barry Bruce

Lyal Cocks

Christopher Hadfield

Emily Hay

Linda Joll

Simon Telfer

John Wellington

Central Otago Health Inc

Ward of Wanaka-Upper Clutha

Richard (Leigh) Overton