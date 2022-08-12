Friday, 12 August 2022

QLDC nominations close with six vying for mayor

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    File photo: Getty Images
    File photo: Getty Images
    Nominations for positions at Queenstown Lakes District Council have closed today with a crowded field vying to replace outgoing mayor Jim Boult. 

    Every seat will be contested in the elections following a surge in nominations in the final two days. 

    QLDC’s electoral officer Jane Robertson said she had a busy morning dealing with the last-minute rush of nominations.

    “We now have plenty of candidates and that’s really pleasing.”

    Ms Robertson said the focus would now be on encouraging people to vote with a big campaign by QLDC kicking off soon, including a competition for young adults to design a poster to increase voter participation.

    “We strongly encourage people to learn about the different candidates and what they stand for. There are upcoming candidate debates, hosted by organisations such as Ignite Wānaka and the Queenstown Chamber of Commerce," she said. 

    Voting papers will be sent out in mid-September for their return by Saturday October 8.

    Special votes are available to people who are not enrolled but qualify to vote, for people who did not receive voting papers in the mail, or whose papers have been spoilt or damaged, and for those whose name appears on the unpublished electoral roll.

    A person can make a special vote by popping into the QLDC Wānaka office at 47 Ardmore Street, or the Queenstown office at 10 Gorge Road between Friday September 16 and Saturday October 8.

    Mayoralty candidates 

    Alistair Angus
    John Mitchell
    Glyn Lewers
    Daniel Shand
    Neeta Shetty
    Olivia Wensley

    Council candidates 

    Arrowtown-Kawarau ward

    Daniel Duvnjak
    Craig Ferguson
    Lisa Guy
    Nellie Hunter
    Neeta Shetty
    Melissa White

    Queenstown-Whakatipu ward

    Gavin Bartlett
    Stephen
    Chernishov
    Anton Dorner
    Nicolette Glading
    Peter Newport
    Claire Turnham
    Mary Weston
    Esther Whitehead
    Matthew Wong

    Wanaka-Upper Clutha ward

    Barry Bruce
    Oliver Burke
    Lyal Cocks
    Ross McCarthy
    Daniel Shand
    Quentin Smith
    Cody Tucker
    John Wellington

    Wanaka-Upper Clutha Community Board

    Barry Bruce
    Lyal Cocks
    Christopher Hadfield
    Emily Hay
    Linda Joll
    Simon Telfer
    John Wellington

    Central Otago Health Inc 

    Ward of Wanaka-Upper Clutha

    Richard (Leigh) Overton

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter