Friday, 12 August 2022

Central Otago candidates confirmed

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Cromwell. FILE PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    The nominations for Central Otago District Council positions have closed with just one person putting their name forward for mayor. 

    Mayoralty

    Tim Cadogan

    Cromwell Ward

    Sarah Browne
    David George
    Neil Gillespie
    Cheryl Laws
    Nigel McKinlay
    Shane Norton
    Bob Scott

    Vincent Ward

    Tamah Alley

    Roger Browne
    Lynley Claridge
    Jayden Cromb
    Ian Cooney
    Martin McPherson
    Tracy Paterson
    Maurice Vaughan

    Maniototo Ward

    Stuart Duncan

    Teviot Valley Ward

    Sally Feinerman

    Mason Robinson

    Cromwell Community Board

    Sarah Browne

    Anna Harrison
    Mary McConnell
    Bob Scott

    Maniototo Community Board

    Mark Harris

    Rob Hazlett
    Duncan Helm
    Rebecca McAuley

    Vincent Community Board

    Roger Browne
    Lynley Claridge
    Jayden Cromb
    Tony Hammington
    Dai Johns

    Teviot Valley Community Board

    Gill Booth
    Norman Dalley
    Mark Jessop
    Maree Ramsay
    Russell Read

    Central Otago Health Inc

    Cromwell Ward

    Britta Christensen

    Vincent Ward

    Tracy Paterson

    Robert "Rob" Roy

    Teviot Valley Ward

    Caroline Tamblyn
     

     

