Central Otago candidates confirmed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mayoralty
Tim Cadogan
Cromwell Ward
Sarah Browne
David George
Neil Gillespie
Cheryl Laws
Nigel McKinlay
Shane Norton
Bob Scott
Vincent Ward
Tamah Alley
Roger Browne
Lynley Claridge
Jayden Cromb
Ian Cooney
Martin McPherson
Tracy Paterson
Maurice Vaughan
Maniototo Ward
Stuart Duncan
Teviot Valley Ward
Sally Feinerman
Mason Robinson
Cromwell Community Board
Sarah Browne
Anna Harrison
Mary McConnell
Bob Scott
Maniototo Community Board
Mark Harris
Rob Hazlett
Duncan Helm
Rebecca McAuley
Vincent Community Board
Roger Browne
Lynley Claridge
Jayden Cromb
Tony Hammington
Dai Johns
Teviot Valley Community Board
Gill Booth
Norman Dalley
Mark Jessop
Maree Ramsay
Russell Read
Central Otago Health Inc
Cromwell Ward
Britta Christensen
Vincent Ward
Tracy Paterson
Robert "Rob" Roy
Teviot Valley Ward
Caroline Tamblyn