Gore burglaries thought linked

Two commercial burglaries in Gore this week may be linked, say police, who are calling on the public help to locate the offenders.

Late on Wednesday, two men broke glass panelling to force entry into the Longford Tavern on Hamilton St before leaving with 3 boxes of Jim Beam cans, a bottle of spirits and the cash till.

The following evening an offender targeted the Broughton Street Discounter on Broughton St, where entry was again made by breaking glass panelling.

The offender stole vape products.

“Not only were goods stolen but both these incidents are acts of significant disruption to the businesses and come with a cost for the damage caused,” Acting Sergeant Mel Robertson said.

Anyone with information can contact the Gore Police Station on 03 203 9300 or via the non-emergency 105 number or anonymously via Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.