Gore home badly damaged in blaze

The badly damaged house in Joseph St. PHOTO: MICHAEL CURREEN

A fire investigator is at the scene of a fire in Gore which caused substantial damage to a two-storey house.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to reports of a house fire at a two story residential property in Joseph St about 4.20am today.

Two appliances from Gore attended and discovered about half the building in Joseph St was well alight, the spokeswoman said.

Another two appliances from Mataura station were called to assist.

The fire took until about 6am to be considered contained and roofing iron had to be removed to assist firefighters in gaining access to the interior of the house.

The fire had not been tagged as suspicious, but an investigator was at the scene today to establish the cause of the blaze, the spokeswoman said.

