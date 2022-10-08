'I don't fluff around': Nobby Clark elected Invercargill mayor

Nobby Clark with his partner Karen Carter after finding out he was the next Invercargill mayor. Photo: Luisa Girao

After more than two decades, Invercargill city has a new leadership.

Nobby Clark was elected as mayor with 6537 of the votes according to the progressive results of this year’s local body election. He was followed by Marcus Lush with 3785 votes.

Clark said he was pleased with the result.

"I was confident but at the same time careful because did not know the popularity of the other candidates like Lush. But I feel please as Invercargill people understood I want the city to move forward, that I've done my research and don't fluff around.''

Clark said unseating New Zealand's longest serving mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt had not been the focus of his campaign.

"I've being upfront over those past years and have spoken that I thought he should have retired. But this week I've personally thanked him for all work he done for Invercargill.

"He has done an outstanding length of service.''

Mr Clark said one of his priorities would be the reopening of the Southland Museum and Art Gallery in the next three years.

He was campaigning against nine others for the top council role, which included New Zealand’s longest serving mayor Sir Tim who wore the Invercargill mayoral chains for 24 straight years.

Toni Biddle, Ria Bond, Steve Chernishov, Darren Ludlow, Marcus Lush, Tom Morton, Noel Peterson and Jacqueline Walter also campaigned for mayoral role.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said with only 2104 ordinary votes and a number of special votes still to be counted, the result was clear.

"We are delighted to see yet another strong voter turnout from our passionate Invercargill community."

"There were a large number of candidates for Mayor and it was a tight race but our city has spoken and we are pleased to announce Nobby Clark will be our new Mayor," Mr Morris said

Morris said Invercargill and Council would bid a fond farewell to long-serving Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

"Sir Tim Shadbolt is New Zealand’s longest-serving Mayor. His mayoralty spanned over 24 years and we know the Invercargill community has a strong affection and gratitude for his hard work and commitment to the role and the city over the past two decades.

"On Tuesday, I was coming home from Wellington, I told my taxi driver I was going to Invercargill and he immediately asked ‘how is Mayor Tim?’. He had been in his taxi once, and I think that’s the impact of Tim."

Election results concerning Invercargill City Councillors will be forthcoming, Morris said.

Full progress results:

Mayoralty

CLARK, Nobby 6,537

LUSH, Marcus 3,785

BIDDLE, Toni 3,707

LUDLOW, Darren 1,814

SHADBOLT, Tim 847

BOND, Ria 533

MORTON, Tom 266

CHERNISHOV, Stevey 131

WALTER, Jacqueline 78

PETERSON, Noel James 72