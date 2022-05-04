Invercargill teen pleads guilty to charges after fatal crash

An Invercargill teenager has admitted responsibility for a crash near Fortrose last year that killed one person and injured three others.

An order for name suppression lapsed for Kerryn Christopher Patterson (19) when he appeared in the Gore District Court before Judge Russell Walker today.

Patterson admitted charges of careless driving causing the death of Vanessa McNatty, and three charges of careless driving causing injury to Steven McNatty, Margaret Manson and Rylie Barrett.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about noon on August 7 on the Tokanui-Gorge Rd Highway, between Fleming and Chisholm Rds.

More details of the crash were not read out in court today.

Counsel Roger Eagles said there were no grounds for the defendant’s name suppression to be continued.

Patterson was remanded for sentencing on June 15.

- By Public Interest Journalism Fund reporter Guy Williams