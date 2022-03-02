Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Joyrider rolls into swampy marsh

    By Karen Pasco
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A man  who took a roller for a joyride while drunk only went a short distance before he got it stuck in a swampy marsh.

    According to a court summary of facts, Bobby Mani Lake (32) dairy farmer, of Brydon, entered the Gore Transfer Station property, which is fully fenced with padlocked gates, between 5pm on November 4 and 8am on November 5 last year.

    ‘’The defendant has moved the vehicle a short distance before getting it stuck in a swampy marsh,’’ it said.

    Judge Russell Walker said in the Gore District Court today that it was fortunate no damage was done.

    When the judge asked Lake what he was thinking, the defendant replied: ‘’I wasn’t thinking’’.

    “You were drunk with friends and went for a ride on a compaction roller,’’ Judge Walker said.

    He sentenced Lake to 60 hours’ community work.

    karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

           

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter