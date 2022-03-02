Joyrider rolls into swampy marsh

A man who took a roller for a joyride while drunk only went a short distance before he got it stuck in a swampy marsh.

According to a court summary of facts, Bobby Mani Lake (32) dairy farmer, of Brydon, entered the Gore Transfer Station property, which is fully fenced with padlocked gates, between 5pm on November 4 and 8am on November 5 last year.

‘’The defendant has moved the vehicle a short distance before getting it stuck in a swampy marsh,’’ it said.

Judge Russell Walker said in the Gore District Court today that it was fortunate no damage was done.

When the judge asked Lake what he was thinking, the defendant replied: ‘’I wasn’t thinking’’.

“You were drunk with friends and went for a ride on a compaction roller,’’ Judge Walker said.

He sentenced Lake to 60 hours’ community work.

