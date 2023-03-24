Man dies in Southland incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man was found dead after emergency services were called to reports of someone in difficulty in Southland.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the Hokonui Hills, near Mandeville Rd, Southland about 8.10pm on Thursday.
The call related to a report of someone in difficulty.
The police spokesperson said the person had died at the scene.
"His death will be referred to the Coroner."