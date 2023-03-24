Friday, 24 March 2023

12.20 pm

Man dies in Southland incident

    A man was found dead after emergency services were called to reports of someone in difficulty in Southland.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the Hokonui Hills, near Mandeville Rd, Southland about 8.10pm on Thursday.

    The call related to a report of someone in difficulty.

    The police spokesperson said the person had died at the scene.

    "His death will be referred to the Coroner."

     

    NZ Herald

     

