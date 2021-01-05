Man seriously injured in Invercargill assault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man remains in Southland Hospital with severe injuries following a serious assault early this morning.
Police were alerted to the altercation at a Richmond address shortly after 3am.
A police spokeswoman confirmed police were speaking to a male believed to be connected to the incident.
However, the investigation was still in its early stages and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident were ongoing.