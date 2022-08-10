Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Marcus Lush enters Invercargill mayoralty race

    Marcus Lush is looking forward to joining the Invercargill City Council. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    Marcus Lush has announced he will throw his hat in the ring for Invercargill mayor. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    Broadcaster and Invercargill city councillor Marcus Lush has announced he will throw his hat in the ring for Invercargill mayor.

    He confirmed the news to fellow broadcaster Heather du Plessis-Allan this evening.

    It is understood he will join eight other candidates, including incumbent Sir Tim Shadbolt, vying to win the election on October 8.

    At the recent 2022 NZ Radio Awards, Lush, for the sixth consecutive year, was the winner of the 'Best Talk Presenter–Non-Breakfast or Drive' category.

    Lush also spoke to Seven Sharp about his mayoralty bid tonight.

    He said he was contacted by a number of people who suggested he run.

    A lot of people had said they were not going to vote because there was no one they wanted to vote for, Lush said.

    He confirmed he would continue as a host on Newstalk ZB.

    "I'll keep doing it. I think that's really valuable."

    Lush urged others who were keen on local politics to "get involved".

    "The more the merrier," he said.

    Lush earned 7371 votes when he won a by-election for a spot on the Invercargill City Council during his first step into politics last year.

    He grew up in Auckland but has lived in Bluff for the last 20 years with his partner Vanessa and their two sons Denver and Tracker.

