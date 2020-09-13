Sunday, 13 September 2020

Milford Rd to close due to avalanche risk

    By Molly Houseman
    State Highway 94, between Te Anau and Milford, will close overnight.

    It is likely to reopen mid-morning tomorrow following an inspection.

    The New Zealand Transport Agency issued the closure as a precaution due to forecast heavy rain and a rising avalanche hazard.

    The road closed at 4pm yesterday at the East Gate, Hollyford Rd and at 4.30pm at the West Gate, Chasm.

    The forecast for the next few days was for significant snow, to road level, that would likely disrupt access and require closures at times.

