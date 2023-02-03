Murder charge after victim dies of injuries

A man charged with the murder of an Invercargill woman appeared in court yesterday.

The charge relates to the death of a woman who was taken to hospital with critical injuries after police found her at an Invercargill address.

The man allegedly attacked her on December 10.

She died in Invercargill Hospital overnight on December 28.

The 51-year-old man, while initially charged with attempted murder, was subsequently charged with the murder of the woman.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared before Justice Cameron Mander via audiovisual link yesterday.

The man’s lawyer, Peter Redpath, requested psychiatric reports be called for.

Justice Mander consented for the reports to be undertaken, "to make an informed decision about your plea".

Interim name suppression for the victim was granted after a Crown request.

The man was remanded in custody without plea to appear on April 4.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz