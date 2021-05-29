Offering younger voice

The newest board member of Invercargill’s licensing trust describes herself as "youth adjacent" and is excited she will bring a younger voice to the table.

Louise Evans

Yesterday, 33-year-old Louise Evans was announced as the winner in the ILT by-election, almost 1300 votes ahead of next closest rival Reece McDonald.

The position became available after former board member Mike Mika was sworn in as a district court judge in Lower Hutt.

Although the announcement was a progress result, deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said the margin between Ms Evans and Mr McDonald was larger than the number of votes left to count.

Ms Evans said she was surprised.

"I thought it was going to be much, much closer."

She was excited with the progress Invercargill was making and knew a younger perspective was important.

"We want to attract and keep our young people down here," she said.

"We need to be talking to them and making sure their voice is heard."

She saw gaps in hospitality options ILT delivered to the younger demographic.

"We want to be able to go to smaller bars and have intimate conversations — not drinking with our grandmother and nephew both in the same room," she said.

She hoped the ILT might adopt a policy of local food being used in its establishments.

Ms Evans, who has been chief activator at Coin South for the past two years, said she intended to listen and learn as well as share her opinion.

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay said he had congratulated Ms Evans on her result.

To date, the by-election had had a turnout of 25.52% of eligible voters.

