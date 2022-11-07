One dead after crash near Winton

Police at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Ben Tomsett

A person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Winton, in Southland, this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman today said officers responded to reports of a crash, possibly involving two trucks and a ute, at the intersection of Gap Rd East and State Highway 6 about 1.25pm.

"Initial reports suggest there have been injuries," she said.

In an update about 9.35pm, police confirmed it was a three-vehicle crash, and that one person had died.

They said a scene examination had taken place and the road, which has been closed all afternoon and evening, was due to reopen tonight.

An investigation is ongoing.

A St John spokesman earlier said two ambulances and a first response unit were sent.

It's the second fatal crash on southern roads in two days, after the 20-year-old driver of a ute was killed in near Milburn yesterday.

