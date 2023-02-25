One dead, two seriously injured in crash near Winton

A person has died and two others are seriously injured after an overnight collision near Winton.

A police spokesman said officers were called to a two vehicle crash on the Winton-Lorneville Highway (State Highway 6) at Lochiel about 12.20am today.

A person with critical injuries was taken to Southland Hospital, where they died.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the circumstances of the crash, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said three ambulances and a rapid response unit attended the collision.

A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency update said the the road remains closed due to the crash, which happened between Mckenzie Rd and and Wilsons Crossing Rd.

Detours remain in place.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances from Winton attended the collision.

No people were trapped and firefighters assisted with first aid and scene safety, the spokesman said.

