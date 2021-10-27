One killed in truck crash on Bluff Highway

A person has died in a truck crash that has blocked off State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Bluff Highway in Greenhills, just before 3.30am after reports that a truck had crashed and caught fire.

Police confirmed the fatality just before 7am.

People travelling in the area are warned that the area is set to be closed off for several hours and that there is no alternative route.

Earlier, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said the blaze was now out but that the road is blocked and will be for some time.

He said firefighters are working with police to clean up the contents of the truck, which are non-hazardous.

One fire engine from Invercargill is there and two crews from Bluff are controlling traffic on the south side.