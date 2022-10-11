One seriously injured after truck rolls in Southland

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a truck rolled in Southland this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a truck and trailer which rolled in Woodstock Rd, Mabel Bush, about 4.45pm.

The serious crash unit had been notified and there were likely to be delays as the road was blocked, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Hedgehope and Edendale stations had attended the incident.

The driver was out of the truck and crews were assisting St John and with traffic management at the scene, the police spokeswoman said.

