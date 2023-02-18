Panel lights on mall facade depict southern lights

Invercargill residents will not need to wait until winter to have a little taste of the Aurora Australis (southern lights).

On Wednesday the panel lights on Invercargill Central’s facade in Tay St were turned on for the first time and will be on every evening from sunset until midnight.

ICL marketing manager Rebecca Sheppard said while the first stage of the development was opened July last year, the panel was turned on only this week because of construction work at the site.

Invercargill Central Ltd development turned on its panel lights on Wednesday. The lights on the facade run through a 30-minute sequence, changing colour before imitating the Aurora Australis then starting again. PHOTO: KIWI CAPTURES/SUPPLIED

She said the lights on the facade would run through a 30-minute sequence, changing colour before depicting the Aurora Australis before restarting.

"We have the option to reset the lights to reflect the different events, special days and activities in Invercargill.

"Our first special colour sequence will be for St Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17," she said.

The "fabric" which ran along the facade was an architectural mesh called Kaynemaile.

It was developed by Kayne Horsham for the Lord of the Rings trilogy to reduce the weight of chainmail for the actors.

"Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn, gave it the name ‘Kayne’s-mail’ and it stuck," she said.

Ms Sheppard said Kaynemaile could be found in Dubai, United States, Australia and now — in Invercargill.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz