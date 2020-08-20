Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by car

Southland Hospital. Photo: ODT files

A pedestrian was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries after being hit by a car in Invercargill yesterday, the worst of multiple incidents involving vehicles around the province during the day.

The incident, at the corner of Esk and Dee Sts in Invercargill about 2.55pm, was the fifth attended by emergency services that day.

The Otago Daily Times understands the person who was hit was an employee at one of the Esk St retail stores.

None of the four previous incidents resulted in injuries.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Gala and McMaster Sts in Invercargill about 11.15am.

A vehicle towing a trailer crashed and rolled on State Highway 1 near East Gore about 9.55am, blocking the road until about 11am.

Two vehicles were badly damaged in a collision at Sandy Point, near Daffodil Bay Rd in Invercargill, about 9.35am, and there was a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Ness and Crinan Sts, Appleby, Invercargill, about 9.20am.

