Police looking at gang links in shooting of teens

Police investigating a shooting in Invercargill that left two teenagers seriously injured are looking at the possibility the incident is gang-related.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird, of Southland, today said police were continuing to investigate the shooting at a property in Centre St which occurred around 1am on Monday, January 31.

The shooting left a 17-year-old female in a serious condition and a 16-year-old male in a critical condition.

Det Snr Sgt Baird today said the while two were still in hospital, their conditions continued to improve.

"As part of the inquiry, police are investigating the possibility that the incident is gang-related. The inquiry is focusing on incidents in the days preceding the shooting as well as events which occurred afterwards."

The Otago Daily Times had previously said it understood the property had gang links.

A neighbour told the ODT after the incident that it was not totally unexpected as activity at the property had been becoming increasingly hostile and volatile in the past three or four weeks.

One neighbour said the escalating hostility coming from the rental property had impacted on the tight-knit peaceful neighbourhood.

Police said at the time that indications were that the incident was "almost certainly an isolated one".

Det Snr Sgt Baird today said police remained committed to holding those responsible to account, but no arrests had been made yet.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police.