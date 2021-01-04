Monday, 4 January 2021

Rain no barrier for keen crowds

    By Abbey Palmer
    Enjoying the New Year’s Day meeting at the Riverton Racecourse are (from left) Debbie Monteith, Sue Morrison-Bailey and Margaret Evans, all of Riverton, Mary Wood, of Waihi, and Neil Evans, of Riverton. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
    Despite patchy wet weather, hundreds of punters made their way to Riverton Racecourse to welcome in 2021.

    From pony rides to mini jeeps, as well as plenty of food and drink, smiles were on display from those who had come from near and far for yesterday’s Southland event.

    Anew venture for the Riverton Racing Club, it was the first time the meeting had been held on New Year’s Day.

    Half of the entry fees would be donated to the Southland Charity Hospital.

    Riverton Racing Club president Barry Leith said a trophy had been given by Invercargill’s McLeay Jewellers, and the stakes had increased for every race except the main race, and set to $15,000.

    It was the first of four events over the next five months at the Riverton Racecourse and replaced an event usually held in May.

    Rory Gentle and Sara Corbin, of Riverton. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
