Runner-up promoted to award winner

en9songchad.jpg Queenstown musician Chad Robinson performs his MLT Songwriting Award song Alexandra Road at the awards on Thursday night in Gore. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Songwriter Chad Robinson, of Queenstown, has been announced as the new winner of the MLT Songwriting Awards after the original song was deemed ineligible to enter.

Robinson’s song Alexandra Road was originally runner-up in Gore on Thursday at the New Zealand Country Music Awards hosted by the New Zealand Songwriters Trust.

Dunedin musician Mia Jay was announced the winner with her song Imperfect Lover .

However, trust chairman Jeff Rea said Jay’s winning entry was deemed ineligible to enter due to being previously released commercially.

"While this is really disappointing for Mia, the integrity of the award needs to be upheld," Mr Rea said.

"This doesn’t in any way take away the quality of Mia’s song."

Joint runners up were Look But Don’t Touch by Marian Burns, of Auckland, and If You Were a Bird by Jenny Mitchell, of Gore.

The awards for unreleased, original songs, have been held annually in Gore as part of the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitars weekend since 1980.

