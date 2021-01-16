Smell sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to Southland hospital yesterday after suffering side effects from an unidentified smell at a roadworks site.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were sent to the site at about 3pm.

PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

"They’re wearing protective clothing and using a gas detector to try and identify something, but they’re unable to locate anything at this stage," he said.

"Two people have gone to hospital from the site to be checked."

Firefighters and some road works staff were at the intersection of Tweed and Pomona Sts, near Southland Girls’ High School.

Environment Southland had also been called to the site. No further information was available at deadline.