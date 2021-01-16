Saturday, 16 January 2021

Smell sends two to hospital

    By Karen Pasco and Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Two people were taken to Southland hospital yesterday after suffering side effects from an unidentified smell at a roadworks site.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were sent to the site at about 3pm.

    PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
    PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

    "They’re wearing protective clothing and using a gas detector to try and identify something, but they’re unable to locate anything at this stage," he said.

    "Two people have gone to hospital from the site to be checked."

    Firefighters and some road works staff were at the intersection of Tweed and Pomona Sts, near Southland Girls’ High School.

    Environment Southland had also been called to the site. No further information was available at deadline. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter