Crews were called to two car fires in Southland from early this morning.

A car fire in Tiwai Rd, near Invercargill, spread into vegetation about 5.30am.

An area of about 30m by 40m with manuka, kanuka and flax caught fire.

A helicopter was used to keep the fire in check.

Earlier, firefighters were called to Edendale-Seaward Downs Rd about 2.15am to put out a suspicious car fire.