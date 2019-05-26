Steampunkers reminded about weapons policy

The policy states weapons should be obviously fantastical and not look like standard modern-­day weapons. Photo: Getty Images

It comes as no surprise to some that the organisers of the Steam­punk NZ Festival 2019 put in place a weapons policy.

Southern Society of Steampunk Steamologists communications adviser Tracey Stenhouse said the policy served as a reminder ‘‘for what is appropriate’’.

The policy asked festival atten­dees to only bring items which were legal to carry in public.

Items such as flame-throwers, ninja stars and swords were some of the listed weapons not to be brought.

The policy states — ‘‘Your cos­tume props must be inoperable and look part of your character/costume and should be obviously fantastical and not look like standard modern­day weapons’’.

It also asked festival-goers to be mindful of how props were used and displayed, and to not use them in a way which could be seen as threatening or unsafe.

Ms Stenhouse said she did not think this would be too big an issue. ‘‘Most of the things people take are so ridiculous or fanciful you are not going to confuse them.’’

She said a reasonable number from Invercargill and Southland would be heading to the Oamaru festival at the end of the month — around 15 from the society — and believed most people would be sensitive to the issue.

‘‘I don’t imagine it will be a problem.’’

Planned events at the festival included the Gala Ball and Indoor Street Party, a Hat Manipulation Workshop and belly dancing les­sons.