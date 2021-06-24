Thursday, 24 June 2021

Updated 2.50 pm

Suspected firearms incident in Invercargill

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    inverscallout_medium.jpg

    Armed police at the scene this afternoon. Photo: ODT
    Armed police at the scene this afternoon. Photo: ODT
    Armed police are responding to reports of a firearms incident in the Kingswell suburb of Invercargill.

    A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident, on Dipton St, just before 1pm.

    Initial indications were that a firearm had been discharged.

    An area of the street has been cordoned off and police are conducting a scene examination.

    There are no reports of injury.

    A reporter at the scene said police, some of them armed, had blocked off the street.

    Their attention seemed to be focused on a house near the intersection with Stapleton St.

    A nearby resident said she heard "two loud boom sounds" before police arrived.

    She said there was gang activity in the area. 

    invers2_medium.jpg

    Photo: ODT
    Photo: ODT

    Police asked anyone with information to contact them. 

    A witness at the scene said it appeared police had raided a house on Dipton St. One man was seen being searched on a car.

    A spokesman for St John said they were notified by police but stood down as they were not required.

     - ODT reporters/NZ Herald

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter