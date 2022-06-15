Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Tourism firm faces charges over moorings in Milford Sound

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Milford Sound
    Milford Sound. File photo
    A major tourism company is being taken to court over unconsented moorings in Milford Sound.

    Environment Southland has been investigating complaints about two moorings owned by RealNZ in Harrison Cove.

    Its resource management manager Donna Ferguson said the investigation found the moorings in place were not consented.

    "Due to the sensitive nature of the Fiordland environment and the importance of ensuring compliance with the Regional Coastal Plan, we have taken this breach of the Resource Management Act very seriously," Ferguson said.

    Two charges have been laid in the Queenstown District Court against RealNZ this week under section 12 (1)(b) of the Resource Management Act.

    That section relates to restrictions on what people can do in a coastal marine area unless expressly allowed by the appropriate rules, authority or a resource consent.

    RealNZ declined to comment as the matter remained before the courts.

    The company appointed the New Zealand tourism's first chief conservation officer last year.

    RNZ

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter