Tourism firm faces charges over moorings in Milford Sound

Milford Sound. File photo

A major tourism company is being taken to court over unconsented moorings in Milford Sound.

Environment Southland has been investigating complaints about two moorings owned by RealNZ in Harrison Cove.

Its resource management manager Donna Ferguson said the investigation found the moorings in place were not consented.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the Fiordland environment and the importance of ensuring compliance with the Regional Coastal Plan, we have taken this breach of the Resource Management Act very seriously," Ferguson said.

Two charges have been laid in the Queenstown District Court against RealNZ this week under section 12 (1)(b) of the Resource Management Act.

That section relates to restrictions on what people can do in a coastal marine area unless expressly allowed by the appropriate rules, authority or a resource consent.

RealNZ declined to comment as the matter remained before the courts.

The company appointed the New Zealand tourism's first chief conservation officer last year.