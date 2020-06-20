Saturday, 20 June 2020

Traditional decoration skills shared

    By Luisa Girao
    Cook Islander Tina Wichman Tamanui made the most of being stuck in New Zealand during lockdown by linking up with Southland’s community group Taokotaianga.

    She travelled from her homeland, Rarotonga, to New Zealand in March for a medical appointment, but was unable to return home because of the
    borders being closed.

    Mrs Tamanui will fly home in August. In the meantime, she is working with Taokotaianga to hold workshops on tivaevae, a form of artistic quilting traditionally done by Polynesian women, for about 20 Cook Islanders who live in Invercargill.

    "It is important to keep our culture alive and teach the young generation our traditions," she said.

    Invercargill resident Peka Strickland (left) yesterday learned the technique from Mrs Tamanui.

    PHOTO & REPORT: LUISA GIRAO

     

     

