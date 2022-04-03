Trail bike rider dies near Dipton

A trail bike rider died after crashing into a ditch near Dipton on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the accident happened at a private trail ride in Spirit Burn Rd.

Police, three ambulances and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliance were called to the scene about 12.30pm.

Medical attention was given, but the rider died at the scene.

Police would continue to investigate and the incident would be referred to the coroner, she said.